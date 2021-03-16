Marvel usually includes some references between his films, and if you pay enough attention you can find very curious things hidden in the saga of Avengers.

In Endgame they introduced us to the infamous Noobmaster69, a player of Fortnite who apparently enjoys making suffer Korg and Thor; however, their true identity was never revealed to us.

In a recent commercial for Xbox this doubt was finally dispelled, since they finally showed us the face of this mysterious gamer, who had already appeared in another movie by Marvel.

In Avengers: Endgame very briefly mentioned Noobmaster69; however, his name became one of the film’s greatest mysteries.

Some forums even speculated that it was a well-known character from the universe of Marvel, and they almost got it right.

In a recent promo for Xbox, Sam wilson, better known as Falcon, appears playing with who seems to be a video game salesman, and at the end of the promo they reveal who the hell he is Noobmaster69.

Turns out this salesman is the player who haunts Korg and Thor, and if you are a true fan of Marvel it will surely seem familiar to you.

This character is played by the comedian DC Pierson, who played Aaron, an Apple salesperson in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

We would never have imagined it.

If you remember, in Avengers: Endgame, Thor claims a child for bothering Korg in Fortnite, and this scene is justified in the commercial of Xbox by mentioning that the account was originally created by the seller’s cousin.

With this small but effective spot they promote Game Pass Ultimate and incidentally clarify one of the mysteries of Marvel at the cinema.

