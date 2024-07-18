It’s certainly not a period of “calm down” for Marvel: not only is the release of the third Deadpool film, Deadpool & Wolverine, just around the corner, but there’s also no shortage of news behind the scenes and on the films in progress.

A few days ago we reported yet another piece of news about a change of plans regarding Avengers 5The Kang Dynasty and, precisely this film, together with the much talked about Secret Warsare back in the spotlight.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporterboth films in question are about to undergo a change in direction: the announcement of the direction by the Russo brothers It should officially arrive during the San Diego Comic-Con.

The Russo brothers are certainly no new names at Marvel Studios, having directed some of the biggest hits in superhero cinema such as Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

It seems that, given the confusion that has arisen around theJonathan Majors’ departure from the scenedesignated protagonist of The Kang Dynasty, now Marvel wants to start from scratch with the project, which is scheduled for release in May 2026.

As for Avengers 6instead, we can “take it easy” since its release is not scheduled for before 2027.