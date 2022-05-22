Marvel proposed both a Xbox that a Sony to develop his games in 2014, but Microsoft refused: the sensational background was told by Jay Ong, former vice president of Marvel Games, on the pages of the book Ultimate History of Video Games volume 2.

As we know, Sony then entrusted Insomniac Games with the development of Marvel’s Spider-Man, which has totaled sales of over 20 million copies, revealing itself as one of the PlayStation exclusives most successful ever.

Ong was hired to find out why the company had achieved such extraordinary results with cinematographic transpositions but he couldn’t do the same in video games.

“What they needed was a partner who didn’t adopt one renunciate mentality for licensed games, a company with a particular eye for long-term investments, with interests that would benefit from building a franchise. “

“This partner should have had a great deal of talent, a commitment to quality and a lot of resources. There were three companies that matched that description but one of them, Nintendoalmost exclusively developed games based on its intellectual properties. “

“Having had a background in console first partying, I got in touch with both of the other two companies, Xbox and PlayStation, telling them ‘we don’t have any big deal at the moment – what would you like to do?’ Microsoft’s strategy was also focused on their intellectual properties, and so on they refused. “

“So in August 2014 in Burbank I sat down with two PlayStation executives from the third party division, Adam Boyes and John Drake. I said: ‘We have a dream and we believe it’s possible, that we can beat Batman: Arkham and have a great game or perhaps a series of games that can contribute to the sales of your platform. “

“Boyes, Drake, Connie Booth (vice president of product development at Sony) and Scott Rohde (senior vice-president of product development) offered to do aexclusive triple A PlayStation dedicated to Spider-Man. “