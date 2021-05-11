This character of Marvel will debut on June 23 at the one-shot Marvel’s Voices: Pride # 1 that seeks to celebrate the diversity of both characters and artists of the company. Somnus (Carl Valentino), is a mutant designed by the Argentine artist Luciano Vecchio which will contain unique powers among mutants. He will be able to control other people’s dreams, even though he has never been able to achieve his own.

This edition that will tell both the story of him and of different artists from the LGBTQIA + community of Marvel, it will have a variant cover in the style of ‘frame’ as we saw in the 25th anniversary in 1985. The story about the past will be for Steve Orlando and illustrated by the nominated artist Claudia Aguirre. In the words of Orlando, this character will be inspired by his own family history.

The importance of Somnus in Marvel

According to Steve Orlando: ‘Somnus It is an opportunity to explore how LGBT + people could feel, living times with more prejudices’. It is an opportunity to honor people who survived in the past and recognize their contributions today. Somnus will bring a message of respect, power and vision within an already complex character. And, will join the saga of X Men from Marvel which, historically, has represented both racial minorities and gender-gender diversity.

The Argentine artist Luciano Vecchio You mentioned that you are excited to be working with the publisher Sarah Brunstad to have the freedom to propose new ideas. This will allow you to write a deep character that your sexual orientation is relevant to your story and development.

Maybe Somnus will someday be counted among the most iconic LGBTQIA + superheroes in comic books.



