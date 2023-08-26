Norman Osborn has sworn to give up being the Green Goblin in the pages of Marvel’s Amazing Spider-Man. But nature abhors a vacuum, and so a new Elf must arise. However, this time the new Green Goblin He’s the last character you’d expect. Read on to find out who is replacing Osborn as the biggest nemesis of spideybut watch out for spoilers below! The Amazing Spider-Man #32!

For those who haven’t been following the series in recent years, Norman Osborn has apparently reformed after having all of his sins removed by the Sin Eater. Now Osborn is determined to use his company for good and defend the people of New York as the benevolent golden goblin. Peter Parker has become Osborn’s right-hand man, keeping a close eye on his old nemesis and benefiting from Oscorp’s advanced technology.

Unfortunately, that growing friendship with Osborn comes back to haunt Peter in issue #32. Osborn is attacked by the Goblin Queen and Kraven the Hunterthe latter is determined to prove his worth by overcoming the greatest enemy of spider-man. But killing Osborn is useless without restoring the Elf inside.

The Goblin Queen help to Kraven to channel all of Osborn’s disembodied sin into a spear, allowing him to Kraven stab Osborn and transform him back into the Green Goblin. But as is often the case, spider-man intervenes to ruin the plans of Kraven. spidey he ends up intercepting the spear and absorbing all of Osborn’s evil into his soul. He Green Goblin he has returned, but this time he resides in the body of Peter Parker. Oh the irony…

This twist paves the way for a new plot in which Kraven is hunted by spider-man and Osborn has to save the man he considers a son. the cover of The Amazing Spider-Man #33 (shown below) even suggests that spidey will don his black suit again, which conveniently occurs a few weeks before the release of the game focused on venom, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2in the playstation 5.

