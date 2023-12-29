













Through its official Instagram, Marvel shared an image dedicated to Stan Lee. In it we see the comics creator in various stages of his life and around him are several of the characters he helped create.. Among them, Spider-Man, Iron Man, Black Panther, Thor and Hulk.

The publication was also accompanied by a small text. 'On this day in 1922 a legend was born. Let's celebrate the life of Stan The Man Lee on his birthday'. It should be noted that the publication was shared on December 28, the date of the writer's birth.

Many Marvel fans shared positive comments, some indicating that they miss him a lot. There were also those They regretted that they could not see Endgame, Well unfortunately he died before its premiere. He surely would have been very proud and excited.

What was Stan Lee's last appearance in a Marvel movie?

During his life Stan Lee greatly enjoyed making guest appearances in Marvel films. He had cameos from his characters' first excursions to other media, to the major productions of his cinematographic universe.. Which made him much more recognizable to casual fans.

Source: Marvel Studios

Although he had a couple of posthumous appearances in Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame, His last cameo in life was in the film Venom. Here he plays a man walking his dog who catches the interest of the symbiote, who wants to eat him. What was your favorite cameo from the comic book creator?

