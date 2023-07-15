













Unfortunately Marvel was just in the process of finding their new fantastic stars. Even some rumors already pointed to the actress Vanessa Kirby as the one in charge of giving life to the Invisible Woman. While Adam Driver would be Mr. Fantastic from the MCU.

The new reboot of The Fantastic 4 had planned the start of its production for January 2024. However this could change thanks to the current Hollywood strike. As long as there is no resolution, multiple projects will remain on hold.

This would also not be the only closest Marvel production to stop. When the green light was given to the strike, the footage of Deadpool 3 they had to stop. So it’s likely that some scheduled release dates will have to be moved.

What do we know about the new Marvel Fantastic Four movie?

The new movie of the fantastic four it would be a new reboot for the first Marvel family. As such they will have new actors to appear in multiple projects within the cinematographic universe. Although they already gave us indications of their existence in The Multiverse of Madnessonly appreciated Reed Richards. In addition, the actor John Krasinky will not return to the role and the explanation will be that it was a variant in the multiverse.

Source: Marvel

Its direction will be carried out by Matt Shakman who was also in charge of directing wandavision. Its release date so far is scheduled for November 8, 2024. However, it seems that we will have to wait a long time to see them on the screens again. Are you fans of this group of heroes?

