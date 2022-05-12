“moon knight” was the last Marvel series to premiere in Disney Plus and presented us with a hero unlike anything previously seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marc Spector and his dissociative identity disorder, along with the powers provided by the god Khonshu, made fans of the franchise applaud the introduction of the new character.

Now, a new series starring a heroine will arrive in June at ‘The house of the mouse’.

Marvel’s Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk series would have their premiere dates after Moon Knight. Photo: The GWW.

What is the next Marvel series coming to Disney+?

“WandaVision”, “Loki”, “Falcon and the winter soldier”, “What if…?”, “Hawkeye” and the most recent “Moon knight” will be added “ Ms Marvel ”. This is the next series that will expand the MCU and It will arrive on Disney Plus on June 8.

The story, starring Iman Vellani, is ready to come to Disney Plus Photo: Marvel

What will “Ms. Marvel”?

The narrative will follow Muslim teenager Kamala Kahn, who lives in New Jersey and is a huge fan of superheroes, especially Captain Marvel.

Kamala gets to receive her own supernatural powers that will make her a fighter for justice. However, a mysterious cosmic force would be behind the powers of this young woman.

Cast of “Ms. Marvel”