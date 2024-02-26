Marvel Multiverse RPGwhich we are talking about in the review, is a role-playing game based on the heroes of Marvel multiverse. In this we will have the opportunity to take on the role of an iconic Marvel hero or create a customized one, catapulting ourselves into the action on the earth of the universe 616. The manual features splendid illustrations, which reflect the Classic comics styleintroducing the most famous groups of heroes like the X-Meni Guardians of the Galaxyi Fantastic Four oh Avengers.

A new beginning

Taking the first steps on earth 616 it can take some time. When creating an adventure it is important to consider that the heroes are differentiated by Rankand the ranks represent the area covered by their protection, ranging from a single street (rank 1) to a galactic conflict (rank 6). A hero's rank also determines his skill level and his talentsimpacting directly on difficulty of the adventure itself.

THE talents are represented by tags and traits earned from a hero's origins, and occupation on Earth 616. Some of the tags and traits allow access to specific powers, such as hellish fire so it is necessary to possess the trait cursed obtained from a connection with the underworld (Ghost Rider).

Another important feature is the Karma, the number of uses of which is defined by a hero's rank. Karma represents the ability to alter fate through obtaining shooting advantages, personal care and the activation of team tactics.

MARVEL

Remembering a little Fallout manner, Each hero specializes in 6 main skillswith initials that make up the word “Marvel” as an acronym:

Melee : the ability in close combat, offensive and defensive;

: the ability in close combat, offensive and defensive; Agility : mastery of weapons and ranged powers, the ability to dodge or evade distant attacks, and movement speed;

: mastery of weapons and ranged powers, the ability to dodge or evade distant attacks, and movement speed; Resilience : the level of resistance of a body to harmful elements, extreme environments, and determines the amount of health;

: the level of resistance of a body to harmful elements, extreme environments, and determines the amount of health; Vigilance : the spatial perception of an environment, and determines the amount of discipline or Focus and initiative;

: the spatial perception of an environment, and determines the amount of discipline or and initiative; Ego : the ability to influence those around us, mental resistance to elements such as mind control and psychological trauma. It also marks the mastery of magical and elemental powers;

: the ability to influence those around us, mental resistance to elements such as mind control and psychological trauma. It also marks the mastery of magical and elemental powers; Logic: the ability to reason, understanding the environment, resistance to confusion and being deceived. It also determines mastery of telepathic abilities or telekinetic powers.

Rank advancement and initial rank they grant points to the hero, which can be spent on new traits and powers to increase his repertoire. THE powers they are separated into groups to make it easier to find and progress. A hero who uses fewer power groups than his rank earns bonus points equal to the difference between rank and groups.

Everything is fine power NOT gained from the hero's origin must be put into contextan example of this is Star-Lord of the Guardians of the Galaxy who uses elemental control powers through his iconic weapon “elemental gun”. Powers provide incredible effects to heroes, such as moving quickly from one point to another on the playing field via a web (Spider-Man, Venom) or the ability to communicate telepathically (Professor) enriching an adventure with narrative elements. In combat, powers allow you to recover health, apply altered statuses and increase the damage multiplier, normally dependent on the hero's rank.

Unity is strength

Heroes during adventures will be able to form temporary groups or join pre-existing ones, gaining great benefits thanks to team tactics. These tactics can be applied only once per combat and are divided into three different types with three levels of variable power, based on Focus spent (in case of lack of resources the cost of team tactics can be compensated with karma points). The three types are: Offensive tacticsused to gain advantages or alter the results of attacking dice, the Defensive tacticscapable of providing mitigation of the damage received, and finally the Rally tacticswhich apply different utility effects based on level, such as giving disadvantages to the enemy or bringing an ally back into action.

The 616 System

The number 616 it not only represents the universe, but also the game system itself. To play Marvel Multiverse RPG are required 3D6, one of which must be different from the others. The different D6 represents the Marvel dice which defines the degree of success of a test, the value of 1 on the face of the die is equivalent to a 6 in the total score and, in case of success or failure, it will apply an advantageous effect to the player.

A test is passed by obtaining a value greater than its difficulty level, acquired through the result of the dice plus the skill inherent to the test. In the rare event that the outcome of the dice was 616 (having the number 1 depicted on the Marvel die) the success achieved will automatically pass a test. During a session players will be able to accumulate advantages and disadvantages, these elements will cancel each other while the remaining ones will be applied to the tests. The advantage in a test it allows you to re-roll the die with the worst result and keep the highest of the results obtained, while the downside will replace the better result with a worse one.

Our myths

Marvel Multiverse RPG is a product full of interesting ideas, presented by fantastic comic-style illustrations. Each paragraph manages to involve the reader in learning more about the game mechanics thanks to the examples and quotes from Marvel heroes. The creation of custom heroes represents one of the best elements of the project thanks to the variety of powers, origins, traits and applicable occupations, giving the player the possibility of immersing himself in the multiverse with the hero of his dreams or with a more established one ready to experience a new adventure. The mechanics of ranks, compared to a progression on levels, guarantees one high rate of replayability.

The 616 system it is solid and easy to apply, furthermore the game maps and characters are supported by the application Roll20 and made accessible via QR code inside the manual. Overall, Marvel Multiverse RPG is a product recommended for lovers of Marvel heroes and superhero role-playing games.