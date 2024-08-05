After the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverineas well as the presentation of Marvel At San Diego Comic-Con, it seems that Marvel Studios has regained some of the confidence that they had not shown in recent years. In this way, the company has revealed its plans for the coming years, confirming that several projects are still on trackand announced some movies that are in development, but which they are not ready to talk about yet,

Following the announcements from San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel has updated its plans for the big screen. While there are no more films planned for 2024, Next year we will not only be able to see the fourth Captain America film, but Thunderbolts, Fantastic Four and, to the surprise of many, Blade will hit theaters. These are Marvel Studios’ plans:

Captain America: Brave New World – February 14, 2025

Thunderbolts* – May 2, 2025

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – July 25, 2025

Blade – November 7, 2025

Marvel movie to be released – February 13, 2026

Avengers: Doomsday – May 2026

Avengers: Secret Wars – May 2027

Marvel movie to be released – July 23, 2027

Marvel Movies to be Released – November 5, 2027

While 2025 will be a pretty interesting year, the big projects will start to arrive from 2026. Now, the question that many have is: what are the projects that have not yet been announced? While it is still too early to know, some have pointed out that the speculated film Young Avengers It would finally be in the planning stages. Likewise, The possibility that Spider-Man 4 will take place prior to the events of Avengers: Doomsday.

These are not all of Marvel’s upcoming productions, as the company has not forgotten about its series for Disney+. X-Men ’97 will have a second season, It will be available on September 18th Agatha All Alongand there’s still plenty more on the way. However, it’s notable that none of these productions were present at the last San Diego Comic-Con, which would indicate that Marvel Studios no longer plans to give such a big weight to this corner of the MCU.

For now we can only wait for more information to become available.. In related topics, you can learn more about Robert Downey Jr.’s return to Marvel here. Likewise, Deadpool & Wolverine It is a box office success.

Author’s Note:

While it remains to be seen what will happen with the MCU, it seems that Marvel is in the process of a major restructuring after years of failures and lukewarm receptions. If the 2025 productions are a success, then there won’t be much to worry about for the future of this saga.

Via: IGN