Marvel’s 2022 release schedule is full of exciting projects. Fans are not only waiting for the movies, but they are also counting down the days to play those series that will take off the heroes and villains of the comics and bring them to TV, such as the enigmatic Moon Knight.

The new UCM bet starring Oscar Isaac has released its explosive official trailer a few days ago. Viewers were in awe of the scenes, sounds, and characters because, in part, there was a sense that we were looking at something different, that felt more mature.

Ethan Hawke and Oscar Isaac in Moon Knight. Photo: Composition/Marvel

YOU CAN SEE: Moon Knight: Marvel releases synopsis and official trailer for the film with Oscar Isaac

This is no accident. Caballero Luna (as he will be called in Spain) will see his star role dealing with a complex mental condition: dissociative identity disorder; that is, you will have to fight with multiple personalities.

This added to the fact that he himself has chained himself to his bed, apart from seeing the role of Ethan Hawke as the leader of a cult, already anticipates that there will be a more somber tone in his general narrative, which leads us to the next question: how dark can the MCU get?

Moon Knight premiered its first official trailer and will arrive on Disney Plus on March 30, 2022. Photo: Marvel

YOU CAN SEE: Andrew Garfield Thanks Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal for Returning as Spider-Man

The violence in the Moon Knight trailer peaked with that sequence where the vigilante played by Isaac pummels one of the bad guys down to practically nothing.

Also, the official poster for the series showed what could be blood. This is definitely an indication that Marvel is testing the limits and giving us some hints as to how far they can go to tip their MCU over to the dark and grim side.

Official Moon Knight poster. Photo: Marvel Studios

YOU CAN SEE: Charlize Theron would arrive at UCM: actress could be Sue Storm from The Fantastic 4

darkness will reign

Much has been said about Doctor Strange 2. In this film, the alleged leaks indicate that Wanda Maximoff will be the villain. Specifically, it is thought that Scarlet Witch will travel through universes in search of her children. In its path, it will destroy worlds and realities.

If this succeeds, we would have the Scarlet Witch, one of the most powerful beings ever seen, blinded by love and anger, causing chaos. Do you see the point? Imagine the possibilities and visualize the action scenes that would leave us to remember. The fence would be very high.

Wanda would be the villain of Doctor Strange 2. Photo: composition/Marvel Studios

YOU CAN SEE: Black Panther 2: M’Baku could be the new Black Panther in Wakanda forever

On the other hand, let’s remember that in our portfolio we have House of Harkness (WandaVision spin-off), Blade, Werewolf by night and much more. If adopting shady overtones to its titles goes well, it is most likely that Marvel will continue to explore more of this type of content, which is why it is likely that it will restructure some of its stories and guide them towards less “family-friendly” proposals.

That way, the Marvel/Netflix shows could also make their way into future phases of the MCU. For now, Charlie Cox has already entered phase 4 with his cameo in Spiderman: no way home, but this would be the beginning.

Daredevil with Charlie Cox is considered one of the best superhero series. Photo: Netflix.

YOU CAN SEE: Marvel LGTBIQ+: Will Captain Marvel and Valkyrie have a lesbian relationship?

Half moon… for now

Moon Knight could lay the groundwork for a more ‘dark’ and even bloody UCM, but the changes won’t happen overnight. We still have more friendly movies like Thor: love and thunder or Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, which will bet on continuing with already known ingredients.

This is not to say that, with more developments on the way, the Kevin Feige-led firm is going to shy away from some of the more brutally violent aspects of its grittier comic figures. In fact, it is most likely that they will seek to incorporate them more quickly and diversify their proposals.