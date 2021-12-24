Spiderman: no way home expanded the concept of the multiverse, but it also left fans some doubts due to certain details in the story. One of these is the absence of the AVT (Agency for Temporal Variation) —Seen in the Loki series on Disney Plus— in the events caused by Spider-Man and Dr. Strange. Shouldn’t they take care of the Sacred Timeline and avoid these multi-universe incidents?

We are not talking about one, but up to six characters who crossed into another reality putting New York City in danger. Why didn’t the AVT do anything? In the next note we will explain it to you.

What is AVT?

Before explaining the reasons, it is necessary to remember what the Temporal Variation Agency (TVA) is, which first appeared in the Loki series.

A continuity error

The simplest answer would be a simple continuity error that did not take into account the presence of the AVT and was omitted from the plot.

Director Jon Watts and screenwriters Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers may have overlooked this great detail in making Spiderman: No Way Home.

The director and writers might have forgotten the existence of the AVT in Spider-Man: no way home. Photo: Composition / Marvel / Sony

However, it is hard to believe that Marvel creators and executives did not have the Loki series in mind, as it was the first to open up the concept of the multiverse in the MCU.

“That was how it had to happen”

In the first season of Loki, Tom Hiddleston’s character asks why the Agency of Temporal Variation did not intervene in the events that occurred in Avengers: endgame.

On this occasion, the Avengers travel to different realities in order to obtain the infinity gems, causing supposed chaos in the multiverse.

The answer to such an absence, according to the head of the AVT, is that it was simply destined to happen and should happen that way.

Is this the same answer to the big problem that Spider-Man and Doctor Strange caused in No way home?

It was not a problem for the One Who Remains

Again, citing the Loki series, The One Who Remains makes it clear that he is capable of traveling in time to know and know if any variant will affect the main line of the MCU and its plans.

Thus, the friendly variant of Kang the Conqueror (who also reveals himself to be the creator and head of the AVT) might not have commanded his organization’s agents knowing that nothing that happened would interfere with his grand purpose.

The One Who Remains in Loki’s final episode. Photo: Disney Plus

In such a way, although the situation has been very serious (as the first teaser for Doctor Strange 2 has made clear), finally the AVT would have let it run its course when it learned its outcome.