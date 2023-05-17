For all lovers of collectible card games, and especially of Marvel Mission Arenaarrive today great news from Cicaboom.

In fact it was announced that from September 1 will be available to the public Unlimited Editionwhich will replace the First Edition currently on the market. This thing has a double meaning: on the one hand we will have totally new cards to find, on the other the First Edition cards will increase in value. With this new edition they will be included 6 new epic cards And a legendary one.

In addition, a roundup also comes from 8 foil cards exclusives divided into 4 special packs.

Last but not least, Cicaboom also announced the arrival of the official App dedicated to Marvel Mission Arena, which will feature some key features. In this there will also be a fundamental and well-finished one tutorials section, who will take the players by the hand, guiding them to take their first steps in the game, explaining the various rules and game mechanics. There fast mode instead, it will present you with different challenges to overcome in the field.

Within the new application there will also be a news sectionwhich will keep you updated on Marvel Mission Arena news, and a section dedicated to the shopfrom which players will be able to purchase products dedicated to the game.