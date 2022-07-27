Less than a month to go until “She-Hulk” arrives through Disney +; And after Marvel’s recent announcements at San Diego Comic Con 2022, we already know that anything is possible in the MCU until the next “Avengers” movies arrive. Thus, in a recent preview of the series, fans have noticed the presence of Johnny Blazebetter known as Ghost Rider. Will this character return to the UCM?

Although the appearance of Daredevil with Jennifer Walter is already more than confirmed, what was least expected was that of another popular character from Marvel Comics, a member of Midnight Sons.

YOU CAN SEE: Ghost Rider: Norman Reedus wants to be the Ghost Rider in Marvel tape

An oversight of Marvel?

Marvel published this afternoon a promotional video entitled “I’m a Hulk”, where the different actors in the cast come out talking about their roles while some clips of what will happen in the series are shown.

Frame scene featuring Johny Blaze aka Ghost Rider in “She-Hulk.” Photo: Composite/ Capture by Marvel Entertainment

But in the final minutes, at exactly 1:50, Wong appears entering a theater through a portal. However, what draws attention is not the sorcerer, but what can be seen below on the left.

YOU CAN SEE: “She-Hulk” on Disney +: Marvel improves the CGI of its characters at the request of fans

It is nothing less than a painting where a man appears with the following label in capital letters: ‘Johny Blaze’, a name that refers to Ghost Rider (The ghost avenger in Latin Spanish).

But what can be seen in the painting? Since this scene takes place in some kind of theater, it seems that this Johny could be some kind of magician or person with some stage talent. He would have some kind of power in the image.

YOU CAN SEE: Ghost Rider: Marvel decides to adapt the version of Jhonny Blaze

a mysterious character

There is another curious detail in said scene where Wong enters the stage. If we reproduce that moment slowly, we are going to realize that there is someone else in front of him who is launching some kind of pigeons at him.

Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters in “She-Hulk.” Photo: Disney+

Who is it about? We do not know, but it should be noted that some fans believe that all this is just a nod to the character of Ghost Rider, but not an indication of his appearance in the MCU.