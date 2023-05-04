The Multiverse Marvel it is large and dense with characters. Many have already arrived at the cinema and a certain portion of these have already left us. An example is Black Widow, precisely the Black Widow of Natasha Romanoff, which is no longer part of the history of the MCU. Not for this reason the fans have forgotten her and even in the world of cosplay she is continuously celebrated. Now, for example, miss brisolo he offers us his own Black Widow cosplay in a video in which the spy turns into heroin.

miss brisolo offers us a transition inspired by the first Avengers. We see her in an elegant black dress, like in the interrogation scene, but then she “transforms” and she puts on the heroine costume to be a true Avenger. The cosplay is of excellent quality, no doubt about it.

Tell us what you think of the Black Widow cosplay / Natasha Romanoff made by missbrisolo? Has the Marvel character been recreated in the best way, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?