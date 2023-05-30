The world Marvel has risen to prominence for many years thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and video games dedicated to superheroes are also increasingly present on the market. However, not all characters have received the same level of attention, but luckily the world of cosplay knows how to fix it. Now, for example, we can see the black cat cosplay realized by miss brisolowhich changes itself to video.

missbrisolo has often made cosplays dedicated to the world of Spider-Man and in this case she “transforms” from MJ to Black Cat. It’s a music video, not your typical photo cosplay, but it looks great nonetheless and adds some literal movement to the scene.

If you are a fan of miss brisolo, then you should see missbrisolo’s Black Widow cosplay has nothing to envy to the Marvel character. Here then is the Lola Bunny cosplay by missbrisolo shown in action as in the first Space Jam. We close with the Raven cosplay by missbrisolo evokes our dark side.

Tell us what you think of the black cat cosplay made by missbrisolo? Has the character from the Marvel universe Spider-Man been recreated in the best way, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?