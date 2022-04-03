Marvel had at first made canon the Dare devil seen on Netflix in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but after that there was an immediate turnaround.

After actor Charlie Cox reprized the role of Matthew Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Homefans wondered if this was or not the same version of the character seen in all three seasons of the Netflix series dedicated to the character (as well as in The Defenders) or a variant of the same.

On the Marvel website it seemed that an answer to that question had arrived as a biography dedicated to the character appeared connected his story arc seen on Netflix series with No Way Home.

Towards the end of that biography, the penultimate paragraph summed it up the end of the last season of the series dedicated to the character. To this was added another paragraph that summed up his brief appearance in No Way Home. The paragraph reads as follows:

Sometime later, Matt was hired as a lawyer to defend Peter Parker, as his Spider-Man identity was revealed as well as being charged with Mysterio’s murder. Although Peter had been legally cleared of any charges, Matt warned him that he would still have to face public opinion and advised Harold “Happy” Hogan to hire a good lawyer.

Marvelat a later time, he did though removed paragraph on Matt Murdock’s appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home from his biography. At this point, therefore, it is not clear if the Daredevil seen in the Netflix series of the same name whether or not canonical in the MCU.

While waiting to find out, we remind you that the three seasons of Dare devil are currently available on the Disney + platform along with all the other Netflix series starring Marvel superheroes. Spider-Man: No Way Homeinstead, it is currently available digitally and will be released for the Home Video market on April 12.