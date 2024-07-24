In a recent interview to promote Deadpool and Wolverine, the head of Marvel StudiosKevin Feige answered several questions. One of them was related to the possibility of Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans returning to the MCU at some point.. It seems the doors are still open.

The Marvel Studios boss said he is not opposed to the idea of ​​any of them returning to the roles that made them icons. He also used the example of Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine to show that there is always a possibility for everything, as long as it is done carefully.

‘How do you do it in a way that maintains everything that came before? We spent over two years figuring this out for Wolverine. What’s coming in the future? We’ll see. We’re just proud that we pulled it off with Wolverine. Hugh’s appearance is a great sign of what can be achieved if done very carefully.‘ Kevin Feige assured.

Source: Marvel

We recommend you: What is the strange character that Giancarlo Esposito will play in the new Captain America movie?

We already know what the head of Marvel Studios thinks, so there’s a chance any of them could return. Of course, it will depend on whether the actors themselves are willing to reprise their roles and on the script with which they want to bring them back. Maybe in a few years they will give us a surprise.

Which Marvel projects could Robert Downey Jr. or Chris Evans return for?

For some time now there have been several rumors circulating about the return of this pair of actors to the Marvel universe. The strongest one indicates that it would be for Avengers: Secret Wars where they would resume their roles. This is like variants of their characters that come from different timelines.

Another rumor has to do with Deadpool and Wolverine. Chris Evans will supposedly return here in his role as the Human Torch that he played in The Fantastic Four of 2005. Fortunately, the answer to this latest rumor is already available in theaters. At least in Mexico. Would you like to see any of them back?

Don’t forget to follow us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about this and other topics.