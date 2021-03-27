Iron Man is one of the most iconic characters in Marvel Comics. Thanks to his success in cartoons, he was brought to the big screen to start the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Robert Downey Jr. was in charge of interpreting him until the events of Avengers: endgame.

This film meant the departure of the actor from the franchise after the heroic death of his character. Given this, the fans wondered who would fill the great void that he left and even requested that he return. However, Marvel Studios and the actor himself made clear their refusal to the request.

To the joy of fans, Iron Man’s legacy will be kept alive thanks to the premiere of the animated series about the villain MODOK for Hulu. During Wonder Con at Home 2021, the television network announced Jon Hamm as the new signing to bring the character to life on the show.

MODOK – official synopsis

MODOK, a complex character that promises to surprise fans. Photo: Marvel

“The megalomaniac supervillain (Patton Oswalt) has long pursued his dream of taking over the world. After being overthrown as the leader of the AIM organization, he must deal with his marriage and a family life that is falling apart, ”was the premise.

With it, the mental organism designed only to kill is ready to face its greatest challenge yet: a midlife crisis. At the moment the release date is unknown, but it is confirmed that it will arrive through Hulu.