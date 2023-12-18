













Marvel is left without Kang, Jonathan Majors is found guilty of domestic violence | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









It was announced months ago that the Marvel actor had an altercation with his partner at the time, Grace Jabbari. The result of this was that the woman ended up hospitalized with minor injuries to her head and neck. Some time later, other women also came out to accuse Majors of different acts of violence and harassment..

During the trial, Grace Jabbari testified multiple times and showed various evidence of Majors' violent attitudes. Among these, screenshots of his cell phone messages, photos of his injuries, the video of the officers who arrived to attend to his fight and the audio of another confrontation with Majors. The actor always pleaded not guilty to the accusations.

We recommend you: Marvel assures that it will not look for a way to bring Iron Man back to life in the MCU

Now that the Marvel actor has been found guilty, all that remains is to wait for his sentencing in a couple of months. According to United States law, Jonathan Majors could spend up to a year in prison. If this happens, it undoubtedly means trouble for Disney and its plans for who would be the next big Avengers villain.

What can Marvel do if it runs out of Kang?

Since Majors' legal problems became known, several rumors have emerged about Marvel's plans. One of the most popular is that they plan to move away from the Kang the Conqueror plot to give Dr. Doom a chance as the new great villain. Although some recent films have already planted the ideas of the 'Kangs council' and its importance.

Source: Marvel Studio

Another route that some insiders believe they could take is recasting. After all, Kang is a villain with different versions in the multiverse, so it wouldn't break so much with the logic of the movies. At the time of writing this note, Majors and Disney have separated and the actor will now not play the famous conquistador again.

Don't stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about movies and other topics.

(Visited 26 times, 26 visits today)