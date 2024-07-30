Nelson made it clear that he does not agree with those who “attack” the Marvel Cinematic Universe because, in his opinion, the Marvel is “keeping cinema alive” .

Movies Marvel I am cinema ? Or are they something else entirely, and negative? Everyone has their own opinions on the matter, and Tim Blake Nelson — who will reprise his role as The Leader/Samuel Sterns in the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World — is now speaking out.

Nelson’s Words on the Marvel Cinematic Universe

“Marvel has become a unprecedented phenomenon in the history of cinema,” Nelson explained. “These dozens of films with characters coming in and out of their storylines, coming together, coming apart, fighting each other in one universe: it’s never happened before in cinema. When people attack these films and say, ‘Well, that’s not real cinema,’ or ‘It’s the death of cinema,’ I actually think that [Marvel] is keeping cinema alive, and I really think so.”

Nelson made these comments while speaking to TheWrap at San Diego Comic Con 2024.

The debate about the MCU ignited in 2019 when the director Martin Scorsese expressed his opinion that Marvel films are “not cinema”, prompting several Hollywood icons to defend the franchise. Coppola also criticized Marvel, which was defended by (another) Coppola.

Most recently, Marvel Studios co-president Louis D’Esposito and the MCU leader Kevin Feige They acknowledged that the studio had been going through a bit of a rough patch, but that they hoped to regain lost ground by “having great success” with the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, which you can read our review of.