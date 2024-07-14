This year one of the most important announcements was made when we talk about the preservation of video games, the release of Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection Arcade Classicsa collection that will bring back these games that were believed to be lost in time due to the issue of licenses with DisneyIn fact, those who have the rights to these comic book characters in their hands were also excited by this event that will mark a highly anticipated return for millions of users around the world.

Recently the product development manager of Marvel Games, Laura Hathaway, He talked about this collaboration on the company’s official podcast, mentioning that the goal was to “surprise and hopefully delight” fans. Whether it’s those who grew up with the original arcades that started in the 90s or those who have never seen one of those machines in their life and always wanted to try out the fighting franchise.

Here is what is mentioned:

We’re always looking for ways to surprise and hopefully delight our fans. The idea of ​​bringing these games back was always very, very exciting for us, so we’re happy to finally be able to announce it.

Hathaway went on to mention how this game will continue to hit fans right in the nostalgia department with cool features like the gallery and sound files, while also modernizing each game’s systems and making sure the collection is fun to play on current-gen hardware. Not to mention, some of these titles are online for the first time.

There is no release date for now. Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection Arcade Classics. Only it will be released in PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: Nintendo Life

Author’s note: There’s a lot of excitement behind this release, and in my case, I’m going to have to buy it on all three platforms to support the release of more collaborations like this, meaning we get the fourth official game and forget about Infinite.