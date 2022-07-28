The death of Tony Stark, Iron Man, in Avengers: Endgame It is surely one of the most remembered moments of recent cinema. Nevertheless, this was not going to happen this way, according to the Russo brothersdirectors and producers of this saga of Marvel.

According to the Russo brothers, they had everything planned so that the climax would have that fateful outcome and in their heads there was always the “I’m Iron Man” as the last line Rober Downey Jr. would say in character, but there was someone who objected: Jon Favreau.

According to an interview they gave to Variety, The boss of Marvel did not see with good eyes that the conclusion of the film was the death of the main face of the MCU. According to him, his idea was never for people to leave the movie theater with long faces.

Robert Downey Jr. closed his stage as Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame | Source: Disney

Nevertheless, the Russo brothers did not give in to the pressure and ended up doing it anyway, following their main idea and generating an ideal closure for the protagonist who began an entire era of superhero movies that have put the film industry in check and have filled theaters year after year.

However, they did recognize that they looked for alternatives to be able to solve it, but all of them seemed to them to be they did not do justice to the climax they expectedIn addition, it did not correspond to the level of threat that both Thanos and the infinity stones presented.

One of them was that he simply said nothing and perished along with the gems. However, they resorted to the inspiration of the first film to make clear the identity of this cinematographic universe, but also of the character that most marked the saga.

