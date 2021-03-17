Marvel Comics introduced the next hero who will sport Captain America’s shield and colors. His name is Aaron Fisher, and he is a homosexual teenager who in the series The United States of Captain America he will be the first ordinary citizen to wield the iconic vibranium shield.

Written by Christopher Cantwell and drawn by Dale Eaglesham, The Story of The United States of Captain America cHe tells that the iconic shield was stolen And so Steve Rogers has to meet with Bucky Barnes (The Winter Soldier), Sam Wilson (Falcon) and John Walker (US Agent) to travel the country trying to find him.

That is, all characters who assumed the identity of Captain America at some point. Along the way they will meet a group called the Captains, normal people who assume the identity of the hero, among whom is Aaron Fisher.

Aaron Fisher: Marvel’s new Captain America.

Details were known about the first issue of the collection, which was co-written by Cantwell and John Trujillo. That includes the description of Fisher, “a fearless teenager” who decided to step forward to protect his less fortunate peers, including “runaways and homeless youth.”

Trujillo further explained that The first new Captain America has a strong inspiration from the true heroes of the gay community, including “activists, leaders and ordinary people fighting for a better life.” In addition, he added that Fisher “represents the oppressed and forgotten.”

Along with the character description, Marvel also revealed the alternate cover of the first issue, as well as an image of Fisher both in suit and without. In addition to having Captain America’s mask, and a United States flag tattooed on his arm, the young man wears piercings and his head is shaved.

Aaron Fisher: the new Captain America, wears piercings and a shaved head.

This opens the possibility of presenting different versions of Captain America in different communities. In this way, ordinary citizens can become the hero. At the moment, it is not known if these other captains, such as Aaron Fisher, will appear again in future comics.

Aaron Fisher will also star in a film, written by Trujillo and drawn by Jan Bazaldua. “He represents the oppressed and forgotten. I hope his debut story resonates with readers and helps inspire the next generation of heroes.“Bazaldua said.

For his part, Eaglesham stated: “I really enjoyed designing it and as a transgender person I am happy to be able to introduce an openly gay person who admires Captain America and he fights against evil to help those who are almost invisible to society. “

The new Captain America comic will go on sale on June 2.

He added: “While I was drawing it I thought: well, Cap fights super powerful beings and saves the world almost always, but Aaron helps those who walk alone down the street with the problems they face every day. I hope people will! like the end result! “.

Cartoon The United States of Captain America It will go on sale on June 2, 2021. In that month in which LGBT ++ pride is celebrated. Additionally, this title was announced as a commemoration of the 80th anniversary of Captain America’s first appearance, which occurred in March 1941.

It is not the only news about the Captain America universe. This week, Disney ++ unveiled a new trailer for the miniseries Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which will premiere this Friday, March 19.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

This miniseries, which consists of six chapters, has been announced since 2019, but its production had to be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will explore the friendship between Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes after the retirement of Steve Rogers as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that is, after the events of Avengers: End Game.

