According to a Marvel insider, we will have two new and different Avengers teams. Each one will have their chance to shine on the tapes Kang Dynasty and in Secret Wars. In fact, he assures that the second team will have the mission of rescuing the first. We do not know what fate may await them.

To make this rumor more interesting, the team at Kang Dynasty It will be made up of heroes we already know from the MCU. While those that appear in Secret Wars they will be multiversal versions supposedly put together by the TVA. With Tobey Maguire and Hugh Jackman returning to their roles as Spider-Man and wolverine.

From what these rumors say, it seems that the next Marvel productions, Loki season 2 and Deadpool 3they will be very important. We will have to be attentive to them to know if this information contains any truth. Would you like it to be true?

What do we know about the next Avengers movies that Marvel is preparing?

A few years ago Marvel announced that they were working on two sequels for avengers. The first of them will be called Kang Dynasty. As the name suggests, Earth’s mightiest heroes will take on Kang the Conqueror and all variants of his council. This film is planned for 2026

Source: Marvel Studios.

The next delivery would be Secret Wars. In the comics this is an event that brings together various heroes and villains of the publisher on Battleworld, a distant planet where they must confront each other. Although in the MCU version everything seems to indicate that it will be a battle between multiversal variants. This sequel will arrive sometime in 2027. Are you excited about what may happen?

