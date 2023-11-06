The fans of Marvel They mourn his departure. Taraja Ramsess He was behind the wheel of the vehicle in which he suffered the accident. The crash occurred after hitting a truck while exiting the road. His five children were traveling with him, according to WSB-TV News. His legacy is great because Taraja Ramsess worked on five universe films Marvelbetween them ‘Black Panther’ and the last two parts of ‘Avengers’: ‘Infinity War’ and ‘End Game’.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry dies at 54

How did Taraja Ramsess die?

The night of October 31, Taraja Ramsess was traveling on I-285 in DeKalb County, Georgia, with her five children in her pickup truck. While taking an exit off the highway, she collided with a truck pulling a trailer, WSB-TV News reported. The accident is being investigated by the relevant authorities, who seek to clarify the causes that led to the tragic event.

YOU CAN SEE: Pipo Gallo, renowned actor and famous ‘mascot’ of the series ‘Pataclaún’, passed away

Taraja Ramsess: Her mother’s moving message after her death

In a moving message, his mother confirmed the sad news that Taraja and two of his children died in a terrible traffic accident on Halloween night. Her two other daughters managed to survive the accident, but one of them, Shazia, 3 years old, remains in the hospital with minor injuries, although she is expected to recover soon.

“Everyone who knew him and knew him knows how special Taraja was. He had a deep capacity for love and he loved his children more than anyone else. “She loved her martial arts, her motorcycles and all things related to cinema.”reads the Instagram message.



#Marvel #mourning #actor #Avengers #Black #Panther #dies #children #car #accident