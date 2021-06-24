Captain America, or rather, the role it represents, has gone through many identities in the comics, although it also did the same in the MCU.

Falcon will take the place of Steve Rogers in the next movies of Marvel, but everything will be different in a peculiar number.

Oddly enough, now the role of this superhero will fall into the hands of nothing more and nothing less than Spider-man, but before you lose your mind, we will tell you the context of this change.

Captain America is about to turn 80 years of existence, and to celebrate it, the number 28 of Miles Morales: Spider-Man will have a variant of its cover as a tribute.

The ‘Miles Clones Saga’ will come to an end in this story by Saladin Ahmed Y Carmen Nunez, and what is most striking is that the protagonist will wear the classic shield and the colors of the Marvel hero.

The uniform worn by Spider-man It is intended to be a double tribute, primarily for Captain America, but also for Puerto Rico.

The illustration was in charge of Iban Coello and will be available to fans of both characters from July 21.

More heroes will pay their respects to Captain America

Of course Spider-man will not be the only character in the universe of Marvel which will have variants on its covers, since Spider-Woman, Iron Man and Moon Knight they will also receive special editions.

The celebration of the 80th anniversary of Captain America It will run throughout the month of July, so go preparing the portfolio if you want to expand your collection.

For its part, Miles Morales will celebrate its 10th anniversary as Spider-man in September, so we’ll see if Marvel has something special in store to celebrate his birthday.

