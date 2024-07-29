One of the most surprising news to come out of San Diego Comic Con was the revelation that Robert Downey Jr. would be returning to the MCU as Dr. Doom. Now an interview has just surfaced that reveals that Marvel was already considering him for this villain before he was Iron Man.

The interview in question was with Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios, and Jon Favreau, director of the first two Iron Man films. Here they revealed that before giving Downey the role of Tony Stark, they had already spoken to him about the possibility of bringing Dr. Doom to life. It seems like it was something that had to happen no matter what.

While both confirm that this was the case, they do not go into detail about the project for which they considered him. He was probably one of the options to bring the villain to life in the films that Fox made during the 2000s. There’s also the possibility that it was for a reboot prior to the one we saw arriving in 2015. Perhaps in time they’ll be encouraged to give us more details about the decision.

Now Robert Downey Jr. returns to Marvel after a long 10-year collaboration that ended in Endgame. While fan responses to his casting were mixed, it remains to be seen how different his portrayal of the villain will be. He may surprise us in a few years, especially now that we know he was already considered for the role.

Which Marvel projects will Dr. Doom appear in?

So far there is only confirmation that Robert Downey Jr. will return in Avengers: Doomsdaywhich premieres in May 2026. Here he will be the main villain and apparently he will be so powerful that he will need the greatest heroes of the Earth. It is also expected to appear in Secret Wars arriving in 2027.

Although it has not been confirmed, It is likely that he will also have a brief appearance or at least mention in the reboot of The Fantastic Four which premieres in July 2025. After all, Doom is a signature villain for this team. What do you think about finally seeing this character in the MCU?

