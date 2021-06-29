Marvel Future Revolution finally has a date of Exit official, revealed by Netmarble to coincide with the opening of pre-registrations on iOS is Android: The game will be available for download starting September 30th.

The new trailer published for the occasion, which mixes CG sequences and in-game action, only increases the hype towards an undoubtedly ambitious title: Marvel Future Revolution will be an open world RPG in which we will be able to control the most famous heroes of the House of Ideas.

Powered by the powerful Unreal Engine, the game promises a “world wide and vast”, with “missions and stories inspired by key moments in the Marvel universe”. We will have to join Omega Flight and save Earth from the threat of the Convergence.

The gimmick of the multiverse will also allow you to use a variety of different costumes for the characters, create new ones and unlock over five hundred skills that faithfully replicate the powers of the Marvel heroes.