The famous action RPG for mobile is updated with new content and characters.

If you don’t know Marvel future revolutionYou should know that it is one of the most powerful mobile games of the moment, both for its proposal and for the number of players it has. The game was launched this year, with Netmarble betting on a Action RPG which has a large roster of well-known superheroes from the House of Ideas.

This week, the studio has announced a new update (now available) with new content and the inclusion of more characters. The highlight is the Magik’s arrival, a Marvel Comics superhero. Also known as Illyana Rasputina, she is the sister of X-Men member Colossus, and you can see her in action in the video we share below:

In addition, content has been added to celebrate the premiere of the new Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Sinister Six invasion is available, where players will have to help Spidey prevent the evil plans of the sinister six, well-known supervillains in the character’s universe, from prospering.

There will also be a new suit Inspired by the tape, and its arachnid has been added as a character to be recruited. He is not the only one, since Daredevil appears as a character to be recruited, and there are also numerous adjustments at the playable level, along with PvE content in the training field to increase the experience of our superheroes.

If you do not know Marvel Future Revolution, it should be noted that it is one of the best games available in iOS and Android. This same year it has received nominations in The Game Awards 2021 in the category of mobile devices, where it has finally not been able to win the award, but it has managed to win the award for best iPad game in the App Store Awards that Apple delivers by the end of the year.

More about: Marvel Future Revolution, Netmarble, Marvel, Spider-Man, Ios and Android.