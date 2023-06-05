Marvel Future Revolution stands for close its doors: NetMarble announced that the game servers will be shut down on August 25thi.e. exactly two years after the official launch on iOS and Android devices, which took place in 2021.

As we were able to write in the Marvel Future Revolution review, we liked the ambitious experiment attempted by the Korean company both in terms of narrative assumptions and in terms of gameplay, while presenting an MMO approach with some slipperiness too much.

Generally the closure of a mobile game is not justified by the publishers and we tend to imagine that the production has simply become unable to produce sufficient profits to justify infrastructure expenditure. Let’s assume this is also the case.

As per practice, between now and server shutdown the developers have disabled all in-app purchases for Marvel Future Revolution, and there are supposed to be some bonuses for users who have enthusiastically supported the game so far.