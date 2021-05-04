For the first time, Marvel has shown footage of The Eternal, starring actresses Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek. General trailer for the premiere titled “See you in the movies” posted on Youtube-channel “Marvel Russia”.

“The world is changing. But something will never change: we are all part of one big family, ”the caption to the video says.

In the video, the studio showed footage of past films, and also revealed the release dates of some projects. So, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantomania” will be released on February 17, 2023, and the new “Guardians of the Galaxy” – on May 5, 2023. At the same time, they decided to release the sequel to “Black Panther” with the subtitle “Wakanda Forever”, the premiere is scheduled for July 2022.

Earlier in April, it was reported that The Walt Disney film studio is working with Marvel Studios on the creation of the fourth film about the comic book hero Captain America.

Before that, it became known that a new hero will appear in the Marvel comics – the homosexual Captain America. The teenage character will be named Aaron Fisher.