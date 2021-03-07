‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, the new series of the Marvel universe, is the most interesting that will arrive throughout March. A month in which return, yes, television fictions of undeniable interest for the audience as six new episodes of the tenth season of ‘The Walking Dead’, whose broadcast began on March 1 on Fox. The super speedy hero of DC Comics, ‘The Flash’ is also back, with its seventh season (March 19, TNT); parents up to the cap of ‘Blessed patience’, with the second (March 23, HBO); and the violent Boston of the nineties from ‘City on a Hill’, also with the second season (March 29, Movistar Series).

‘Dealer’



Netflix, March 10

It is not usual for a series to make use of ‘found-footage’ or found footage, one of the most used subgenres in the field of terror since ‘Cannibal Holocaust’ popularized it. So it seems like a good idea to pay attention to ‘Dealer’, French-sourced fiction that follows the trail of two filmmakers who infiltrate a gang-controlled areas to record a video clip of a rapper. The thing, of course, goes wrong.

‘Genera + ion’



HBO, March 11

Dark but funny fiction with half-hour chapters that follows a diverse group of high school students whose exploration of sexuality modern -toys, mobiles …- tests some beliefs deeply rooted in life, love and the nature of family in a conservative community. The series, a Max Original, will premiere on HBO with three episodes. Zelda and Daniel Barnz are the creators of this fiction whose cast includes Nathanya Alexander, Chloe East or Nava Mau.

‘The wolf is coming (Cry wolf)’



Movistar +, March 16

Danish mystery and suspense fiction that follows the story of Holly, a 14-year-old girl who draws the attention of those in charge of the school to which she goes after describing, in an essay, the violent behavior that her stepfather seems to have with her. The center moves the subject to social issues that makes the decision to separate the girl and her stepbrother, Theo, from the parents. These, however, assure that the young woman has made it all up in an act of adolescent rebellion.

‘Red sky’



Netflix, March 19

Álex Pina, responsible for ‘La casa de papel’, and Esther Martínez Lobato are the creators of this fiction that tells the story of three prostitutes, a Spanish, an Argentine and a Cuban, who after seriously injuring their pimp, they flee escaping from the hitmen of the man who had them kidnapped.

‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’



Disney +, March 19

Disney promised that the Marvel Universe would expand at the rate of one series every two months and it is. Coming to Disney + ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, starring Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson (Falcon) and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes (the Winter Soldier). The two, who came together in the final moments of ‘Avengers: Endagme’, reunite in thisa global adventure that tests your skills and patience. Directed by Kari Skogland, with Malcolm Spellman as the lead writer, the six-episode series also stars Daniel Brühl as Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter and Wyatt Russell as John Walker.

‘We are the best: a new era’



Disney +, March 26

Almost thirty years after the movie, the Mighty Ducks return. In today’s Minnesota, ice hockey players have become an ultra-competitive and powerful youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan Morrow (Brady Noon) was removed from the ensemble, he and his mother Alex (Lauren Graham) set out to build their own outcast team. With the help of Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez takes up the role), they rediscover the pleasure of playing for the love of sport.

‘Liberty’



Movistar +, March 26

A rare concept that Movistar + and Enrique Urbizu have brought forward in ‘Libertad’: the fiction will be a feature film in theaters, but a five-episode miniseries on the Movistar platform. Set in 19th century Spain, follow the adventures of La Llanera (Bebe), who gets out of jail to try to live in peace together with her son, the freedom that has been denied them for so many years.

‘Temperance’



Amazon Prime Video, March 26

Leonor Watling and Rafael Novoa lead the cast of the adaptation of the novel by María Dueñas set at the end of the 19th century. Directed by Susana López Rubio, this drama focuses on a love story, that of Mauro Larrea and Soledad Montalvo, which takes place in 1860 and it takes place in different parts of the world.