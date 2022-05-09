Elizabeth Olsenthe actress who played Scarlet Witch / Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, claimed to be tired of the criticism of Marvel movies. The information was shared during an interview with the Independent newspaper.

Olsen he said, “I’m not claiming that we make indie artsy films, but I think the criticism takes away credit from the crew, which annoys me. There are some of the best set designers, costume designers, camera operators … I think discrediting such people with this kind of criticism take credit away from people who make various award-winning films. ”

Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch / Wanda Maximoff

Olsen added: “From the point of view of actors, okay, I understand it: I fully understand that there is a different kind of acting performance. But I think that heavily criticizing Marvel denies the merits of hundreds of very talented people. That’s what makes my blood rush to my head. ”

Over the years there have been various criticisms of Marvel films, including from big names in cinema, who have claimed that these films are copy and paste, but also that blockbusters reduce opportunities for lesser-known directors and new talent at this. industry.

Always talking about Marvel, and specifically Loki, his bisexuality “is a small but important step” for actor Tom Hiddleston.