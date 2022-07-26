According to Jeff Grubb, Electronic Arts is working on a Black Panther game, as a publisher. However, the reporter states that he is not the only one Marvel game in production at the company of FIFA.

Grubb unfortunately does not give any other information regarding the Marvel-themed project under development at Electronic Arts. We don’t know which hero (or villain!) Will be the protagonist of the game, we don’t know what kind of video game it is or any kind of information.

The reporter speculates that Electronic Arts has made a agreement with Marvel similar to that of Square Enix, which has gained access to two IPs: Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy. The Japanese company did not go very well and eventually sold the teams that worked on these projects, to be honest, but this is not related to Electronic Arts.

Black Panther

As there is no information on this Marvel x EA project, it is possible that it is planned for a period after Black Panther. For all the information on the latter, here is the dedicated news.

In any case, remember that we are only talking about rumor. Grubb is on average a reliable source, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be wrong or that, quite simply, EA doesn’t change plans over the next few years and that this second game will be canceled.