According to Tom Henderson’s sources, Electronic Arts is working on a game starring Iron Manthe famous superhero of the Marvel. The insider tip came in response to the indiscretion launched a few days ago by Jeff Grubb, who said the company has another licensed title in the pipeline in addition to Black Panther.

In a Tweet, the journalist and gaming insider claimed to have heard rumors that the other game in development by EA is based on Iron Man, but did not have enough information to make one of its classic reports.

Tom Henderson is one of the best known insiders of the videogame scene and in particular in recent months he has “guessed” many rumors, in particular those related to Ubisoft, Activision and EA games. It is therefore a very reliable source, but in this case he himself has suggested taking his latest tip with a grain of salt, promising to share an in-depth report if and when he will receive more concrete information about this alleged project starring Iron. Man.

As for the alleged game on Black Panther, according to the details revealed by Jeff Grubb, it could be a single-player open world developed by a new studio led by Kevin Stephens, ex-VP of Monolith.