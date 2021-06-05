Doctor Strange, the character created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, is one of the most important and powerful superheroes of all Marvel comics. Not for nothing was he brought to the big screen to form the first line of defense of the planet in the MCU.

His debut in the cinematic universe was so successful that he had important guest appearances in other installments and secured a second part. However, his comic book counterpart has not been left behind and has offered unforgettable moments to readers.

With six issues by Mark Waid, the last Doctor Strange comic ended last year. After this, he participated as a supporting character in the Strange Academy series, created by artists Scottie Young and Humberto Ramos.

To the readers’ surprise, Marvel Comics confirmed that the Sorcerer Supreme will die at the event. The death of Doctor Strange. The news was given through social networks and it was also detailed that the comic will arrive in September 2021.

Photo: Marvel Comics

At the moment there are no further details on the plot that promises to shake fans of the character and significantly change the Marvel Comics universe. However, Strange Academy is expected to shed clues about the event.

It should be noted that Doctor Strange has died on multiple occasions and more in stories that take place in alternative universes. The most recent occurred in the Secret wars event (2015) when Doctor Doom liquidates him for not following his orders.