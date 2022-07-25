The Marvel Cinematic Universe stomp on Disney Plus. As if the catalog of the MCU was not enough, it has added the 2 deliveries of “Deadpool” and “Logan” for the United States, although Peru will have to wait a little longer to have them available.

The premiere was criticized by parents for being R-rated movies when the streaming platform guaranteed that it would be familiar. In that sense, we share the best Marvel movies of this type and where to watch them online.

“Dead Pool”

The film tells us about the origin of Marvel’s less conventional anti-hero, a mercenary who is subjected to a cruel experiment to save himself from cancer. With new and amazing abilities, he will try to hunt down the man who almost destroyed his life.

In Peru, it is available in Star Plus.

“Dead Pool 2”

The protagonist is back and has a new mission: save a boy from Cable who wants to kill him to avoid a post-apocalyptic future.

Available in StarPlus.

“Punisher 2: Warzone”

Continuing his crusade to punish violent criminals in America, anti-hero Frank Castle arrives in New York in search of a boss who controls the city’s underworld.

Available on Apple TV.

“Logan”

After a life of pain, anguish, and aimlessness, Wolverine is truly vulnerable. Despite this, he decides to protect a young woman who will be the only hope for the mutant race.

Available in StarPlus.

“Blade”

In a world at war, in which men and vampires coexist, Blade intends to end the race of “superior beings” that bit his mother when she was pregnant.

Available on HBO Max.