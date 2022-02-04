Superheroes have starred in the latest blockbusters in the cinema and it is not for less, considering the great machinery behind each film. In this regard the filmmaker ROland Emmerich spoke with Den of Geek to reflect on the changes in the industry and blamed said productions for its decline.

The director is known for big movies like 2012, Independence Day, Godzilla, The Patriot and Universal Soldier. However, he has not declared himself a fan of Marvel Studios, DC Movies Y lucasfilm because they have limited the risks that Hollywood takes compared to two decades before.

“Oh yeah. Naturally, Marvel, DC Comics, and Star Wars have pretty much taken over. It is ruining our industry a bit, because nobody does anything original anymore, ”were his forceful statements for the specialized media.

For Emmerich, they should make bold new movies and he praised Christopher Nolan for his ability to make movies about whatever he wants. “I have it a little harder, but I still have a big enough name when it’s a disaster movie,” he added.

After this, he said that he never had a close relationship with the comics that inspired the tapes. “They were very childish and there were no superheroes. That’s why they didn’t work in Germany at first. Equally I have never found any interest in those kinds of movies,” she concluded.