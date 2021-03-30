Morbius and Venom 2 aren’t the only installments Sony Pictures is poised to expand its own universe of Marvel movies related to Spider-Man. The tape of Spider-woman It will be the first that it will not be a villain of the superhero, but a well-known ally in the comics.

Much has been said about the film that will be directed and written by Olivia Wilde. However, the latest details shared such as the starring role of Daisy ridley it was just rumors. This is what the actress said about her true involvement in the film, during an interview for Comic Book.

“Well, it’s funny because someone suddenly asked me about the Spider-Woman rumors recently, and I was like, ‘Oh, that sounds great.’ Apparently, now (it turns out that) I have declared myself the favorite to be Spider-Woman, which is not true! It’s funny because I don’t really choose things … (No) I set out to make another great movie. I just read the script, I loved it and I loved the idea, ”he revealed.

Following these statements, Daisy Ridley decided not to allow for misunderstandings and reiterated her enthusiasm for being part of the Marvel universe. “If something comes up and it’s great, of course it would be open to everything (…) To be particularly in that world, which is always changing and reimagining, would be very exciting,” he said.

Who is the superhero Spider-Woman?

Jessica Drew is the real name of Spider-Woman in the Marvel comics. The heroine is part of the Avengers and has been the protagonist of important stories from the North American publisher, which makes her one of the most popular characters in comics.