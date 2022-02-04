This week’s good news for all fans of marvel comics It arrived this Wednesday, February 2 with the official announcement of Marvel Entertainment. The return of NewFantasticFour, the team made up of Wolverine, Spider-Man, Ghost Rider and Hulk, who had their first appearance in comic number 347 of 1990, is real.

The New Fantastic Four is born from the fact that the Skrull, De’Lila, poses as the Invisible Woman after having captured the original Fantastic Four to convince Logan, Peter Parker, Daniel Ketch and Bruce Banner to form a group and thus carry out his evil plans.

However, New Fantastic Four was very short-lived and we did not see them again in Marvel comics until now that Peter David and Alan Robinson will be the directors and illustrators in charge of bringing the New Fantastic Four to life again.

New Fantastic Four will be a limited series with five installments, and the first issue will be published on May 25, 2022 in the United States. This news has not only brought happiness to the fans but also to those behind the project, such as Alan Robinson, who expressed his happiness for this opportunity.

