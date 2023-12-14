













During the The Game Awards of 2023 The first formal trailer of Marvel's Bladea game that will be developed by the team of Arkane Studios and this decision generated some controversy, but this was due to the lack of information about the project.

In a recent statement, Marvel Games VP and Creative Director Bill Roseman said they found in Arkane the perfect partner for Blade the Vampire Huntersince they see in this studio a group of artists who always push the limits of game design and innovation.

“Beyond a talent that is more than proven by all the awards they received over the years, it is their personal passion and daring vision for this iconoclastic hybrid between vampire and human that makes this collaboration a guaranteed success.”Bill Roseman added.

It is worth remembering that previous successes such as Deathloop and also Dishonored endorse Arkane's work as a studio, so it doesn't sound crazy for them to be in charge of this production.

Arkane wants to put his personal stamp on the Marvel's Blade game

At the time you read this article, Arkane is already working on the Marvel's Blade game, the point is that development is at a very early stage at the moment and it is too early to show the concept in more detail.

However, game director Dinga Bakaba knows that they have a big responsibility to fulfill.

“The opportunity to bring our personal stamp to this character is, in addition to a personal dream for me, a challenge that our team faces with true passion. We can't wait for players to step into the shoes of Blade and become the defenders of my hometown, Paris, with a stake in their hands,” said Dinga Bakaba.

Source: Arkane Lyon.

“With his trench coat and those sunglasses that are his personal trademark, Blade is a character that combines elegance and magnetism with foolproof determination,” says Sébastien Mitton, Co-Creative and Art Director at Arkane Lyon. “This project is the perfect opportunity to apply all the artistic force of Arkane's style to an even more modern and bold territory. Because the essence of our work lies in the intersection between provocative ideas and technical excellence at work.”

It is worth emphasizing that we only know that this will be a third-person action game and that it is set in the city of Paris. It is very likely that it will be an Xbox exclusive, however this detail has not yet been confirmed by any executive.

What do you think of this project? Excited? Don't forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

