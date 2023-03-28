Marvel she’s always been good at entertaining her fans with exciting battles between good guys and bad guys, but it looks like the civil war is going on behind the scenes this time around.

From the first moment of knowledge of the dismissal of Victoria Alonsoproducer of most of the films Marvelseveral rumors about some sort of drama within the Marvel Studios. However, it seems that the main cause of the decision is the collaboration of the director in the production of the film Argentina, 1985candidate for Oscars and published by Amazon Studios. Disney she would therefore have been annoyed by the work done by Victoria Alonso for a competitor.

The dismissal of the producer immediately triggered the reaction of her lawyer, who declared that her client worked on the project of Argentina, 1985 with the blessing of Disney. Furthermore, the lawyer has released some heavy statements according to which the only fault of Victoria Alonso would be to be a “Gay Latin who dared to criticize the Disney, paying the consequences and being silenced”. She then stated that the company’s decision is profoundly wrong and that it will have consequences. Many fans have pointed out that the Marvel has often shown hesitation in the face of the inclusion of homosexual characters, probably in order not to lose consensus in the Chinese market, thesis which would strengthen the position of the lawyer of Victoria Alonso.