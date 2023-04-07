Of characters released in Marvel Cinematic Universe by now there are really many, and if we consider those who have only glimpsed for a moment and all those who will arrive in the future, the list is pretty long.

However, not all of these characters appeared in the same scene, basically not allowing a comparison in terms of height of the various superheroes (and otherwise). That’s when the channel runs to our aid Global Datawhich taking the heights of the individual characters, scaled them with a comparative 3D graphic.

Here then appear Ant-Manthe smallest of the characters, in its cm form, and then continue with the various Groots, Spider-Man, but also the Guardians of the Galaxy, Venom, She-Hulk and many others. Past planet Earth, we also see all those giant creatures like the Celestials and the Living Court.

If you are interested in knowing all the latest news about the world Marvelwe remind you that in a few months Guardians of the Galaxy vol.3 will arrive in theaters, the third film in the series that will close the run dedicated to the characters we have come to love led by Star-Lord.