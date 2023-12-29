As you can see below, the image shows Stan Lee surrounded by the characters he helped create. The message instead reads : “On this day in 1992, a legend was born. We celebrate the life of Stan 'The Man' Lee on his birthday.”

Yesterday, December 28, 2023, Marvel celebrated the birthday of Stan Lee That he would have been 101 years old if he were still alive. The company published a post on Instagram with an image and a short dedicated message.

Stan Lee, in short

The writer and editor, born December 28, 1922, has been the face of Marvel since the 1960s, and is credited with having co-created dozens of characters and teams of heroes that form the backbone of the Marvel publishing and film empire. The most celebrated figure in American comics began his career in the 1940s and is widely credited with revolutionizing superhero storytelling, co-creating (largely with the late Jack Kirby) the Marvel Comics Universe in the 1960s.

Lee has contributed to the creation of Spider-Man, the Avengers, the X-Men and hundreds of other characters for Marvel and other publishers throughout his career. As the face of the publishing house for decades, Lee cultivated the image of the godfather of comics and became the ambassador between comics and the outside world. In an era when most critics didn't take the art form seriously, Lee was one of the first comics creators to speak at universities. He was also one of the biggest supporters of Marvel's cinematic breakthrough and had several cameos in the films.

Let's also remember that the story of Marvel's Avengers was created with the help of Stan Lee.