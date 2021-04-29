The initiative is called Marvel’s Voices: Pride and it will be an anthology that will tell the work of LGBTQ + creators and illustrators telling stories of their characters. In this same, a new diverse character will be introduced within the universe of comics. Some of the people involved in this project are Steve Orlando, Anthony Oliveria, Allan Heinber, Jim Cheung, Mariko Tamaki, etc.

This volume will come with a variant ‘frame’ style cover that has been used to celebrate various milestones of Marvel, as was the case with the celebration for its 25th anniversary in 1985.? This special version will be illustrated by the Argentine artist Luciano Vecchio who has been the author of several comics about Wiccan and Hulking. Also, he has already shared in his twitter your contribution to this initiative.

What’s Marvel’s Voices: Pride about?

June is the month of Pride that celebrates the diversity of LGBTQ + people who have faced discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. Marvel joins to make visible the vices and problems through Voices: Pride and contribute to the decriminalization of this population. In the words of Oliveira, one of the people who join this initiative: ‘When I was in the closet, I was a very lonely child and these characters saved my life (…) It is an honor now to be able to tell their stories and see what kinds of stories LGBTQ + people can pay about their characters.’

It should be remembered that Marvel’s Vocies: Pride it will be just one of several celebrations that Marvel will take place in the month of Pride. In addition, there will be nine other variant covers like the one to be featured at Star Wars: High Republic where his first two non-binaries openly trans characters will be. Some of the characters that will be presented at this celebration are America Chavez, Black Cat, Hulking and Wiccan, Daken, Iceman, Moondragon, Mystique, Northstar and Valkyrie.

Contribution of the Argentine artist Luciano Vecchio to Marvel celebrations with his project Voices: Pride

Variant cover of Marvel’s Voices: Pride by Luciano Vecchio

