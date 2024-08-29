Marvel has revealed an emotional trailer that pays tribute to its 85-year history, thanking its fans, creators and its incredible characters, which we have been able to enjoy from comics and movies to video games and Disneyland attractions.

The short film begins by thanking the founding fathers of Marvel’s most famous stories, Stan Lee, Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko; people without whom we would not have seen any of Spider-Man, the Avengers, the X-Men, Fantastic Four, or any of the characters and stories from the house of ideas.

The trailer begins with some children asking Stan Lee about his favorite character, to which he replies that it is impossible for him to choose, “it’s like asking a father who his favorite child is, I think I love them all.”

Source: Marvel

Throughout the video, actors, fans, and even Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige himself appear; all gathered together to talk about the house of ideas, about how its popularity is based on the love and interesting stories told in each visual medium in which it appears.

If we pay attention, we can notice that among so many movie videos, Marvel finally gave us official images of what we recently saw at D23, with HD clips of ThunderboltsRed Hulk, Daredevil Born Again, Agatha All Alongamong many other details.

Finally, as there was no other way, Stan Lee closes this emotional trailer as only he knows how to do, with his iconic phrase: Excelsior!

We also recommend reading: Summary of all the important Marvel Studios news that was shown at D23

Marvel Studios: When is Fantastic Four: First Steps released?

The Fantastic Four movie is set to be released on July 25, 2025 in all theaters around the world and later digitally on Disney Plus.

This story will tell the origin of these characters in the MCU in a film set in the 50’s. Pedro Pascal will play Reed Richards, Mr. Fantastic; Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, the Invisible Woman; Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, the Human Torch; Ebon Moss-Bachrach will be Ben Grimm, alias the Thing and finally Ralph Ineson will embody the villain of the film, Galactus.

Tell us, have you seen the trailer for Marvel’s 85th anniversary? Share it with us through our channel Discordyou can also follow us on Google News so you don’t miss any of our news.