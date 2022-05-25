The development of the MMO Marvel that was in the hands of Daybreak Games, creators of DC Universe Online, is ending. The project had been confirmed at the end of 2021 and then there was talk of a blockbuster with Marvel characters led by Jack Emmert, head of City of Heroes.

In an official note it was revealed that after studying the development risks, the size of the investment and the long-term strategy of the group, the company decided to change priorities and allocate resources to other alternatives. For this MMO there was a budget of over $ 50 million over three years, and now the investment will be diversified into several smaller projects, including improvements to The Lord of the Rings Online, DC Universe Online and new opportunities with the own licenses.

Marvel’s popularity in movies hasn’t always carried over to the world of video games. Insomniac Games has managed to ensure that its two Spider-Man games have been successful on the market, but there are other examples where the result has not been so positive.

Marvel’s Avengers and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy did not allow Square Enix to profit and accelerated the sale of the studios to Embracer Group. Either way they sold less than expected, although Guardians of the Galaxy garnered good reviews.

Source: Eurogamer