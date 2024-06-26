One of Marvel’s most anticipated productions is Fantastic Four. The new film of the iconic comic book family is still surrounded by many unanswered questions, although that is about to change. Not only will we see the return of Marvel Studios to San Diego Comic-Con, but Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios, has confirmed one of the biggest fan theories.

Through an interview on the official Marvel podcast, Feige shared a couple of new details about Fantastic Four, confirming that the film will take place in 1960, so this will be a period film. This is what he commented:

“It’s a period film, and we released another piece of art with Johnny Storm flying in the air forming a 4 symbol. There was a cityscape in that image. There were a lot of smart people who noticed that that cityscape didn’t exactly look like the New York we know or the New York that existed in the ’60s in our world. Those are intelligent observations, I’ll just say that…”

Although Feige doesn’t say it explicitly, his comment also confirms one of the big theories about Fantastic Four, which is that This adventure is not going to take place in the MCU universe, but would take place somewhere else in the multiverse. How will these two worlds connect? That remains to be seen, and we likely won’t have an answer until the film hits theaters.

Finally, Feige has also confirmed that filming on Fantastic Four will begin the Monday after San Diego Comic-Con, so it is very likely that we will not get a preview of this film at the convention. We remind you that Fantastic Four It will premiere on July 25, 2025. On related topics, a new Vision series is leaked. Likewise, Marvel talks about a possible Spider-Man animated series in the style of X-Men ’97.

This is something that many already saw coming, but it’s good to see fan theories becoming a reality. The MCU is growing in a way, in which the multiverse is the only way in which the absences of the mutants or the Fantastic Four can be explained.

