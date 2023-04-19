If you love figures, especially if it’s the world Marvelsurely the previous editions of the Boomez have not gone unnoticed, and you will certainly be happy to know that Cicaboom announced the arrival of third wave of figurines, an expansion that includes some of the most iconic characters of the House of Ideas in “Venomized“. There Marvel Boomez Spider-Man Maximum Venom it is already available in specialized shops.

It is a wave that consists of 11 superheroes belonging to the universe of Spider-Manoffered in 4.5cm miniatures in different poses and finishes, for a total of 34 different figures to choose from.

Some of these will also be the joy of the collectors, because Cicaboom has managed to create them with collector's packaging and in various Limited Editions. Every Boomez is accompanied by a twenty-sided die colored and refined according to the character and its design, as well as a card with the values ​​of attack, defense and skills. We are obviously talking about the 3 Ultra-Rare Boomez and 4 other subjects (Miles Morales and Iron Man in different poses and finishes), and we remind you that these pieces are purchasable only and exclusively on Cicaboom official site.

Certainly not a bad expansion to enrich your collection to the fullest.